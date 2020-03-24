|
James F. "Wacker" Kennedy, 63, of Oneida passed away late Sunday evening at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., following a two-year illness.
Born in Hazleton on July 28, 1956, he was the son of the late Cormac Jr. and Helen (Varaly) Kennedy and spent most his life in Oneida. He had also previously lived in Hazleton for 20 years.
James was a machine operator for the Cargill cocoa plant, Humboldt.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Sheppton, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Surviving are a brother, Cormac Kennedy III and his wife, June, Zion Grove; and a nephew, Patrick Kennedy and his wife, Amanda, Sugarloaf Twp.
His funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family with a graveside service in St. Joseph's R.C. Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the online at .
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 24, 2020