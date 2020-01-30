|
|
James F. McGill Jr., of Kline Twp., passed away Monday.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late James F. Sr. and Eleanor M. Bobey McGill Sr.
Jim was a Pennsylvania National Guard veteran and a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
He was the proprietor of James McGill Plumbing and Heating and several other local businesses.
Jim was a member of the Hazleton Elks Lodge. He had a passion for boating, hunting and classic cars. He was self-taught and highly skilled in the professions of plumbing, carpentry, electrical and masonry. He loved landscaping and took pride in his work.
Jim was known for his friendly and outgoing personality. He was a loving and devoted caretaker and provider for his family and was always there to help anyone. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be sadly missed by many.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Karen M. McGill; and brother, Daniel B. McGill.
Surviving, are his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Porambo McGill; beloved son, James F. McGill III, New York; beloved daughter, Lauren McGill and fiancé, Steven Davis, Scranton; and his pride and joy, his grandsons, Andrew Riotto and Benjamin Davis.
His funeral service will be held Saturday at noon at the Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland Sts., McAdoo. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the funeral home.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 30, 2020