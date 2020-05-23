|
|
James Fanning, 62, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, following a short illness.
Born in Hazleton, April 4, 1958, he was the son of Joan (Meister) Fanning, Hazleton, and the late George Fanning and had spent most of his life in the Hazleton area.
James was the owner and proprietor of Shepherd Construction Company which has been in business for over 30 years. He attended Saints Cyril & Methodius Parish, Hazleton. James enjoyed riding motorcycles, quads, snowmobiles and jet skis. He also enjoyed woodworking and loved spending time with his family and dogs.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by a son, Brian Fanning, who passed away Sept. 26, 2016.
Surviving are his loving wife of 35 years, the former Janet Beazzo, to whom he was married on May 28, 1984; a son, Travis Fanning; a daughter, Charlene Fanning, Hazleton; and three grandchildren, Aiden, Heaven and Savannah.
His funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in James' name may be made to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 23, 2020