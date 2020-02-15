|
James Francis Lakata, 63, of Weatherly peacefully passed away the morning of Jan. 25 at the Gino Meril Veterans Center, Scranton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Francis and Mary (Verba) Lakata.
In his youth, Jim enjoyed riding motorcycles, hiking, fishing, hunting and exploring.
After graduation, he attended Williamsport Community College and graduated as an airplane mechanic. In 1975, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving as an aircraft maintenance specialist. While in the service, he made many lasting and meaningful friendships memorialized in countless stories and photos.
During his service, he enjoyed traveling through Germany and Austria with his friends.
Surviving are a brother, Joseph Lakata; sisters, Jean Lakata and Judy Kelley; a niece; and nephews.
Jim is remembered by family and friends as one of the funniest and unique people out there. He was a collector of odd and wonderful antiques, and could also take an entire motorcycle apart and put it back together.
The property behind his home, in Hudsondale, served as a forested playground for his niece, Claire Roth, and nephews, Louis Roth, Zach and Jed Kelley, Joey and Ryan and Sammy Lakata. His beloved dog, Doxie, could always be found running around nearby.
He knew all the old trails and back roads and enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the local history with his family and friends. Jim was always there to lend a helping hand. He was a very generous and kind-hearted person. We are all grateful for the laughs, love and good times we shared with him. As a good family friend recently said, "Jim is now riding his motorcycle in the sunshine under blue cloudless skies." We will love you always and will never forget you. You are forever in our hearts.
Please join us for a celebration of his life this summer. A reminder will be posted as to the exact day, time and location as we get closer to summer.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 15, 2020