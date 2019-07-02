James J. Correll

James J. Correll, 80, of Spring Mountain Road, Packer Twp., Weatherly, passed away peacefully June 21 at home while in the care of his family.



Born Nov. 29, 1938, in Hazleton, the son of the late Norman C. and Claire (Jordan) Correll.



He was also predeceased by his first wife, Lila Nan (Sube) Correll; second wife, Arlene Marie (Witner) Wardle-Correll; great-grandson, Aiden Scott Kenner, and sister, Claire Miller.



Surviving are daughters, Nancy J. Davidovich, wife of James of Weatherly; Susan L. Banasiewicz, wife of Scott of England, AR.; son, Ian W. Correll of Weatherly; brother, Joe Quinn and his wife, Connie; sister, Kathy Remmel; stepson, Todd J. Wardle; grandchildren, Christa, Sara, Tia, Brianna; great grandchildren, Troy, Kathryn and brother-in-law, Harvey Miller.



A 1956 graduate of Weatherly High School, Jim served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for over seven years. At the time of Jim's discharge he earned the rank of staff sergeant serving with Strategic Air Command.



Jim retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot, where he worked in electronics and quality control. A member of St. Matthew's Church of Weatherly, James was also a member of the Laurel Lodge No. 467 Free and Accepted Mason of White Haven, and Northern Masonic Lodge of Allentown 33 Degree.



An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a master gunsmith, specializing in muzzleloaders.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. The Rev. Robert VonFrisch will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of worship.



Interment with military honors will be held in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.



Memorials in his memory may be made to St. Matthews Church 3153 Quakake Road Weatherly, PA., 18255



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.





Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2019