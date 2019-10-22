|
|
James J. "Jamo" Geisick, 62, of West Hazleton, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital: Allentown.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late James and Elsie Polivka Geisick, and resided in West Hazleton for all of his life.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for over 40 years at the former Barrett-Haentjens, Hazleton, and Hazleton Casting Co. as a grinder-cutter. He was also a member of the Glass, Molders, and Plastics Union Local 422.
He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and was an avid lover of his two German shepherds, Gia and Gabby, which he loved walking with around the borough.
Jamo was a very open person to all people. He loved to stop and talk to everyone while walking his dogs.
He was a very friendly and funny man, and was loved by everyone who he met.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were three brothers, Robert, Richard and John Geisick.
Surviving are two brothers, David and Michael Geisick, and his sister, Marybeth Geisick, all of West Hazleton. Also surviving are many close friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, to be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Slovak Cemetery, Hazleton.
Jamo's public viewing will be held in Transfiguration Church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019