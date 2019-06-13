James J. Havrilla, 57, P.E., Esq., died Monday evening at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center, where he had been a guest.



He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Steve and Catherine (Pillonato) Havrilla.



He was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.



James was a graduate of Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering, received his master of business administration degree from Wilkes College and his law degree from Widner Law School.



James was president of Utility Engineers in Drums.



He is survived by his wife, the former Emily Sisco; his daughter, Catherine Havrilla, at home; a sister, Linda Dowgala and her husband, David, Emmaus; his brother, Stephen R. Havrilla, Lehman; and several nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends and relatives may pay their respects Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James to either the Hazleton Public Library, Hazleton, or the Marian Sutherland Kirby Library, Mountain Top, would be appreciated by the family.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 13, 2019