James J. Masteller

James J. Masteller Obituary

James J. Masteller, 71, of Hazleton,passed away Wednesday in Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., where he was a guest.

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Raymond Sr. and Irene Cherynock Mastelller, and lived in the area for all of his life.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Raymond Masteller Jr., in 2018.

Surviving are his beloved sister and brothers, Patricia A. Masteller; Thomas R. Masteller and his wife, Anita; and Robert Masteller, all of Hazleton. One niece and one nephew also survive.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.


