Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

James J. Yenchick

James J. Yenchick Obituary
James J. Yenchick, 49, of Hazleton, passed away Saturday morning at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Hazleton, he is the son of Andrew Yenchick of Hazleton and the late Mary Ellen Greybosh Yenchick.

Jim was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.

He was the proprietor of Yenchick Coal Sales of Hazleton.

Jim was a hardworking man. Trucks, restoring and racing cars was his passion. He also loved spending his time with his children.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his mother, were his sister, Linda Yenchick; nephew, Michael Benyo; and brother-in-law, Joseph Kukowski.

Surviving, in addition to his father, are his wife of 27 years, Melissa Martin Yenchick; daughter, Jamie and partner, Andrew Ray, Weatherly; son, James M. and partner, Jordan Kantner, Hazleton; son, Jude C. and partner, Laila Ebert, Hazleton; and daughter, Jacy, Hazleton; grandson, Mason James Ray; brother, Andrew Yenchick, Hazleton; sister, Diane Benyo and husband, Mark, Hazle Twp.; sister, Sharon Kukowski, Hazleton; brother-in-law, Tony Durso, Hazleton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 4, 2020
