James Joseph Capparell, 84, a resident of Wilmington, Del., since 1959, passed away April 10.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Frank J. Capparell and Frances (Cassano) Capparell.
Jim graduated from Hazleton High School in 1953, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Villanova University and a master's degree from West Chester University.
He was a special education teacher, working at Kennett High School, Kennett Square, for 36½ years and prior to that in the Octorara School District for two years. He loved making a difference with his special education kids. After graduating, many students would come back and proudly share their successes in their lives that were possible because of Mr. Capparell. His students loved him. He knew what they needed and he truly cared about them.
Jim was a wise, intuitive man who was always there for his family and friends. He was always willing to offer sound, logical solutions to any of their problems. Jim had a big personality and a wonderful sense of humor. He was delighted in being around his family, friends and co-workers, hosting parties and picnics at home and where he taught for many years. He was a devoted father and friend to his two sons and he always enjoyed being with his grandchildren. Villanova basketball was a lifelong passion.
Jim is survived by Carol Phillips, his loving companion of 32 years; and his two sons, Frank Capparell, Milton, Del., and his wife, Anita; and Robert Capparell, Mesquite, Nev., and his wife, Jean. His 10 grandchildren are Andrew, Ryan, Anthony, James, Jonathan, Marissa, Taylor, Nick, Jack and Michael; great-grandson, Jaylen; niece, Stephany Merritt; and nephew, James Minger.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Capparell Minger.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family and will take place in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Kennett Education Foundation, P.O. Box 849, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 17, 2020