Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540

James Karnoski

Add a Memory
James Karnoski Obituary
James Karnoski, 72, of Freeland, passed away Friday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Edna Shore Karnoski.

Until retiring, James worked in the laboratory of Consolidated Cigar Mfg., McAdoo. He was a sergeant (SP4(T)) in the United States Army, and served from October of 1966 until October of 1968 in Vietnam. James was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and the Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.

Surviving are brothers, John Karnoski and wife Veronica, West Hazleton; Mark Karnoski and wife, Barbara, Drifton; two nieces and a nephew.

Private graveside services and burial will be conducted by the Rev. Michael Kloton at the discretion of the family.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -