James Karnoski, 72, of Freeland, passed away Friday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael and Edna Shore Karnoski.
Until retiring, James worked in the laboratory of Consolidated Cigar Mfg., McAdoo. He was a sergeant (SP4(T)) in the United States Army, and served from October of 1966 until October of 1968 in Vietnam. James was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, and the Freeland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.
Surviving are brothers, John Karnoski and wife Veronica, West Hazleton; Mark Karnoski and wife, Barbara, Drifton; two nieces and a nephew.
Private graveside services and burial will be conducted by the Rev. Michael Kloton at the discretion of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 1, 2020