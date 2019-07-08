Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 James M. Bissol

Add a Memory Share This Page Email James M. Bissol, 60, of Hazle Twp. died Sunday morning at St. Luke Pavilion, where he had been a guest.



He was born in Hazleton, son of Valeria (Marcinkus) Bissol of Hazleton and the late Joseph Bissol.



He was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.



James was an avid Eagles football fan and also kept cyclists safe by being a motorcycle safety instructor. He was employed as a customer service representative by Shred-It of Drums.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Philip Bissol, and his beloved faithful companions, Cassidy and Tuco.



He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his wife, the former Diane Brennan; his daughter, Morgan Bissol, at home; his brothers, Joseph Bissol and his wife, Maryann, Hazleton; and Anthony Bissol and his wife, Terri, Hazleton; his sister-in-law, Ann Gennaro; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the funeral.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hazleton Animal Shelter would be appreciated by the family



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

