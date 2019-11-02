|
|
James M. Hynes, 92, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away early Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in New York City on July 15, 1927, he spent the past three years in Sugarloaf Twp. after moving from Lindenhurst, N.Y.
James was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and worked in the financial department of The New York Times for 40 years prior to retiring in 1990.
Surviving are his wife of the past 50 years, the former Judy Miller; four children; and two grandchildren.
His funeral will be held with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, 573 state Route 93, Sugarloaf Twp.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, assisted the family with the cremation.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 2, 2019