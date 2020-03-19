|
|
James Malcolm Pier, 94, of Sugarloaf Twp., and formerly of Montclair, N.J., passed away Tuesday surrounded by his loving family at home.
Mr. Pier was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Paterson, N.J., and was the son of the late Thomas Leroy and Mary (MacLeod) Pier and attended Montclair schools. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of operations during WWII and was a member of the American Legion, Conyngham, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8161.
He was a member of the Montclair Police Department for 29 years, retiring as captain.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two grandchildren, Thomas and Emily Todd.
He is survived by his wife, Trudi Pier, Sugarloaf Twp.; his daughters, Laura Maron, Wapwallopen; and Linda Jamison, Sharps Chapel, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Katie Erickson, Boyertown; Megan Jamison, Barto; Mary-Beth Kennedy, Bedford, Va.; and James Edward Douglas McGuirk, Shreveport, La.; and six great-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 19, 2020