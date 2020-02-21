|
James "Jimmy" Meyers, 84, of Hazleton passed away Monday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Franklin and Helen (Alishefski) Meyers.
A 1953 graduate of Hazleton High School and member of the Catholic faith, Jimmy was a fabulous drummer, performing with several jazz bands throughout the east coast. He enjoyed gardening and model trains and loved his golden retriever, Lucy.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a sister, Marie Jarrin; and his brother, Franklin Meyers.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Dendler; and stepchildren, Robert Sconfienza and his wife, Shirley; and Karen Davies and her husband, Garry. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to attend Jimmy's Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Private burial will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020