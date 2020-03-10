|
|
James Michael DeFuso, 51, of West Noble Street, Hazleton, died Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on Dec. 27, 1968, he was the son of Mary (Halko) DeFuso of Hazleton and the late James DeFuso and was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton, where he served as an altar boy for 12 years.
James was a 1987 graduate of Hazleton High School, where he wrestled throughout his high school career.
Currently, he was employed as a certified nursing assistant at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.
He enjoyed attending PPW wrestling events with his son at Holy Academy, Hazleton, camping, cooking, watching videos and especially spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine and Michael Halko; and paternal grandparents, Edith and James DeFuso.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife of 22 years, the former Tina Michaels; son, Michael DeFuso; brothers, William DeFuso and his wife, Kelly, Sugarloaf Twp.; Robert DeFuso and his wife, Colleen, Jim Thorpe; and Anthony DeFuso and his wife, Missy, Woodbine, N.J.; sisters, Catherine DeFuso, Mount Pocono; Ann Marie DeFuso and her husband, Jeremy Chicalese, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Angella DeFuso, Hazleton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and one great-niece.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton. The Rev. Brian Clarke and the Rev. Michael Piccola will concelebrate the Mass.
Burial will follow in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends and family are invited to the church Wednesday morning for a visitation period which will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guestbook on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020