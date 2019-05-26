Services Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly 211 First Street Weatherly , PA 18255 (570) 427-4231 James P. Faust

Obituary Condolences James P. Faust, 85, passed away peacefully Friday morning at his home in Packer Twp., Weatherly, surrounded by family.



He had been married to Louise M. (Dunn) Faust for 60 years until her death in 2015. Son of the late Robert V. and Maude (Clewell) Faust, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Warren and Asa Faust; and sister, Sarah Maude Kelshaw.



A 1952 graduate of Weatherly High School, Jim entered the U.S. Navy, serving his country aboard the USS Romulus for four years. Upon returning to civilian life, he joined his father at the Weatherly Herald, becoming co-owner and editor for 20 years. He worked another 20 years at All-Steel. In addition, Jim was a Vogel Transportation bus driver for over 50 years.



As a life member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Jim was a member of the men's Sunday school, served as board chairman, financial secretary, trustee and was active on multiple committees.



He is survived by daughters, Catherine L. Grega, wife of Gerard Sr., and Lori L. Reiner, wife of Craig, all of Weatherly; and Jamie P. Noon, wife of Paul Jr., Kutztown; grandchildren, Gerard Grega Jr. and his wife, Jessica; James Grega and Jessica; Jonathan Grega and his wife, Lynn; Julianne Grega, Paul Noon III, Ryan Noon, Joshua Reiner, Luke Reiner and Lynea Reiner; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Caleb, Charlotte and Emma Grega.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 211 First St., Weatherly.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Centenary United Methodist Church, 30 Carbon St., Weatherly.



Friends may call Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Wednesday from 10:15 a.m. until time of services in the church.



Memorials in Jim's honor may be sent to Centenary United Methodist Church, 30 Carbon St., Weatherly, PA 18255.



Interment with military honors will be at Union Cemetery, Weatherly.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Jim can be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

