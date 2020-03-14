|
James P. "Nibs" Gula, 63, of Hazle Twp. died Wednesday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, with his family at his side.
He was born in Hazleton, beloved son of Frederick J. Gula, Hazleton, and the late Mary (Kopashy) Gula.
He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph and a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church.
James attended Hazleton High School and was employed as an auto insurance adjuster.
James was an avid National Hot Rod Association drag racing fan, an excellent mechanic, a history buff and a Sunday pool partner with his brother, Tads.
He is survived, in addition to his father, to whom James was a loving caregiver, by his brothers and sisters, George Gula and his wife, Leigh, West Chester; Gloria Nielsen and her husband, Bill, Tucson, Ariz.; Mary Perchak and her husband, Steve, Hazleton; Thomas "Tads" Gula, Freeland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held March 28 from 11 a.m. to noon followed by prayers at noon at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in memory of James to would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 14, 2020