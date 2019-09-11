Home

James P. Lynch

James P. Lynch Obituary
James P. Lynch, 73, of Hazleton died early Tuesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

He was born in Somerville, N.J., son of the late Harold John and Emily Margaret (Lauderbach) Lynch.

A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Prior to retiring, he was a salesman in the printing industry.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Lynch Jr.

He is survived by his son, Brian Lynch and his wife, Jessica, Easton; a daughter, Alex Delauri, Rhode Island; a brother, John Lynch, Florida; a grandson, Dylan Lynch; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with services at 8 p.m.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 11, 2019
