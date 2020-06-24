|
James R. Slebodnick, 84, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Andrew and Ann (Koziel) Slebodnick. He was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served with the 749th AAA Battalion, attaining the rank of specialist 3rd class. Prior to retiring, he was a pipefitter working for Lonzetta Plumbing.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John A. Slebodnick; and a nephew, John N. Slebodnick.
He is survived by his wife, the former Eleanor Gaizick; a stepson, John L. Manganelli Jr. and his wife, Carol, Tamaqua; a stepdaughter, Rose Slusser and husband, Steven, Berwick; a sister, Carole Czutno, Hazle Twp.; three grandchildren, Dante Manganelli, David and Daniel Slusser; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020