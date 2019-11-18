Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-0251
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map

James R. Ulshafer


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
James R. Ulshafer Obituary
James R. Ulshafer, 84, of Tresckow, passed away Sunday at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oneida on Jan. 22, 1935, he was the son of the late Russell and Anna Mehalick Ulshafer.

He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Slovak Church and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Hazleton.

Before retiring, he was a salesman.

He was an honorably discharged Army sharpshooter stationed in Germany.

James was an avid Yankees fan who also loved hunting and trapshooting.

He was a member of the Rocky Ridge Hunting Club, Barren Acers, and Nescopeck Hunting and Rifle Club.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Clifford; and sisters, Jean Barrett, Mary Jane Bley and Karen Kreiger.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Gertrude A. Mylet; son, Russell, Hazleton; daughters, Andrea and her husband, Doug Wagner, McAdoo; Elaine and her husband, Thomas Debortoli; and Diane and her husband, Mark Welzel, all of Florida; sisters, Lois and her husband, Donald Scheider, New York; and Phyliss and her husband, Terrance McMichael, Missouri; grandchildren, Jeffery and Bryan; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family .

John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist his family with arrangements.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -