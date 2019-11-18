|
James R. Ulshafer, 84, of Tresckow, passed away Sunday at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Oneida on Jan. 22, 1935, he was the son of the late Russell and Anna Mehalick Ulshafer.
He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Slovak Church and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Hazleton.
Before retiring, he was a salesman.
He was an honorably discharged Army sharpshooter stationed in Germany.
James was an avid Yankees fan who also loved hunting and trapshooting.
He was a member of the Rocky Ridge Hunting Club, Barren Acers, and Nescopeck Hunting and Rifle Club.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother, Clifford; and sisters, Jean Barrett, Mary Jane Bley and Karen Kreiger.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, the former Gertrude A. Mylet; son, Russell, Hazleton; daughters, Andrea and her husband, Doug Wagner, McAdoo; Elaine and her husband, Thomas Debortoli; and Diane and her husband, Mark Welzel, all of Florida; sisters, Lois and her husband, Donald Scheider, New York; and Phyliss and her husband, Terrance McMichael, Missouri; grandchildren, Jeffery and Bryan; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family .
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist his family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 18, 2019