|
|
James Richard Patterson, known by many who loved him as Seamus, 72, of Freeland, entered the pearly gates of heaven Friday, surrounded by loved ones.
James was born June 25th, 1947, in Memorial Hospital, Lockport, N.Y., the son of James Stewart Patterson and Helen Beatrice (Foran) Patterson.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his adoring brother, Michael P. Patterson, and his beloved wife, Gloria H. (Escobar) Patterson.
James accomplished many things in life. In his youth, he was a second-class scout, a member of the bugle corps playing first baritone, and served as an altar boy in the Catholic church. James graduated from high school in 1965 from Lockport Senior High School, where he wrestled, was a member of the chess club, and was a member of the color guard. As a member of the color guard, James marched pregame for his favorite football team, the Buffalo Bills. His passion for playing chess, taught to him by his loving father, advanced him to earning his place as Niagara County Chess Champion in 1967, with various county championships to follow.
After high school, James attended Niagara Community College, furthering his education. James attended Brockport State, where he received his B.A. degree. James had a love for geography and relished in meeting people from all cultural backgrounds. Apart from English, James was fluent in German, Thai, Spanish, and Gaelic.
In 1969, during the Vietnam War era, James decided to make the ultimate sacrifice for his county and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he became E5 active military police. While serving overseas in Germany, James became the U.S. Air Force Chess Champion. Among his many checkmates, he always considered a blindfolded match with a top chess board player to be his greatest victory.
James continued to wrestle while serving in the Air Force as well. He held an extensive knowledge of wine, deeming Mosel wine from Germany superior to any other. James always had a passion for exercise. He was a powerlifter, lifting 325 lbs. on the bench press, squatting 500 lbs., dead lifting 525 lbs., all while his body weight was a mere 190 lbs.
James also completed four marathons, where his best time was 3 hours and 32 minutes. In 1973, James attended Ball State University, where he received his master's degree in executive development. James also held a degree in fire safety, in addition to many certifications. In 1975 James married the love of his life, Gloria Escobar, whom he met while both were attending college.
His civilian career include working as a safety inspector and loss control consultant where he was honored with many acclimates for outstanding work. Among his many loves, James embraced his Irish heritage like none other. He served many terms as president in the Ancient Order of Hibernians in various locations, loved to sing Irish classic music, had an Irish radio program in the past, and was well-known for his Irish jokes bringing laughter to so many.
He was a devout Catholic and believed in old-fashioned morals and values. James was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered as a scout leader and a merit badge counselor with the boy scouts while his son was a member.
James was afflicted with many ailments from his Agent Orange exposure during his wartime service to the military, deeming him a disabled veteran, but his positive, determined attitude was a true inspiration to all who knew him.
Above all, nothing was more important to James than his family. He beamed with pride over his family's accomplishments, and was the foundation of them all.
Surviving are his daughter, Darlene Casey and her husband Bryan, Freeland; son, James A. Patterson, Freeland; and grandchildren, Aries Klesh, Felicity Patterson and Summer Casey.
A viewing period will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at noon at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019