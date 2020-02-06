|
James V. Bertolini, 69, of Drums passed away Tuesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on April 9, 1950, he was the son of the late Victor and Veronica (Worek) Bertolini and spent his whole life in Drums.
James was a machinist for InterMetro, Wilkes-Barre, and retired from Henkel in Hazleton.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums.
He participated in the Hazleton Rapid Transit Car Club with his 1969 Camaro and enjoyed target shooting and hunting.
James was an eye donor after his passing, giving the gift of sight to someone in need.
Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, the former Nancy Besitka, to whom he was married on Nov. 8, 1975, in McAdoo; two children, Kristina Bertolini, Hazle Twp.; and Timothy Bertolini, Drums; brother, Richard Bertolini and his wife, Mary Gail, Drums; sister, Carol Zalutko, Drums; sister, Victoria Savarese and her husband, Vincent, Centennial, Colo.; and granddogs, Riley, Bandit and Pippin. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
His funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020