|
|
James Wilson Fisher, 85, of West 15th Street, Hazleton, passed away Wednesday afternoon at Providence Place, Drums, where he has been a guest for the past three years.
Born in Hazleton on June 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Carl and Mary (Henderschedt) Fisher.
James was 1952 graduate of Hazleton High School and served in the Naval Reserves during the Korean War.
He began his employment in 1956 with Peoples National Bank and Trust which changed to First Eastern Bank and currently operates as PNC Bank, where he completed his 40-year career as a trust officer.
He was a member of the Hazleton/Berwick Chapter of the American Institute of Banking, a member of the CAN DO board of directors, where he also served as assistant treasurer. He was treasurer and council member for Grace and now Faith UCC Church, was treasurer of the Gemuetlichkeit German-American Fellowship Club and treasurer of the Pastorius Home Association.
James was also a member of the West Hazleton Lions Club, served as vice president of the Vine Street Cemetery and was a member of the board of directors for Meals on Wheels.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, the former Regina Panco; son, James R. Fisher and his wife, Mary Beth, Camp Hill; son, William K. Fisher, Philadelphia; daughter, Nancy Fisher Radosta and her husband, John, Eagle Rock; four grandchildren; brother, Robert Fisher and his wife, Linda, Coopersburg; one niece; and one nephew.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family with burial taking place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Memorial donations may be sent to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202, or to a are welcomed by the family.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 20, 2020