Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Jamie Michael Ehrenberg Sr.

Add a Memory
Jamie Michael Ehrenberg Sr. Obituary
Jamie Michael Ehrenberg Sr., 31, of Beaver Meadows, died early Sunday morning in Hazle Twp.

Born in Hazleton on Oct. 26, 1988, he was a son of the Charles and Valerie Hall Ehrenberg.

By trade, Jamie worked construction with his specialty being roofing. In his down time, he enjoyed listening to music and the outdoors. Jamie enjoyed walking and riding his quad. However, the time he most enjoyed was the time he spent with his son, Jamie Jr.

Preceding him in death, were his father and grandparents, Bertha and Richard Hall.

Surviving are his mother, girlfriend, April Vanek; son, Jamie Jr.; sister, Krystal Ann Hall and her husband, Juan Vincete, and their children, Delilah, Adriane, Bella and Emily; brother, Charles and his children, Callie and Princeton; grandparents, Laura and Charles Ehrenberg.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Butler Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums, and the Rev. Peter O'Rourke will preside.

Burial will take place in St. John's Lutheran and United Church of Christ Cemetery in St. John's.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the Butler Chapel.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jamie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -