Jamie Michael Ehrenberg Sr., 31, of Beaver Meadows, died early Sunday morning in Hazle Twp.
Born in Hazleton on Oct. 26, 1988, he was a son of the Charles and Valerie Hall Ehrenberg.
By trade, Jamie worked construction with his specialty being roofing. In his down time, he enjoyed listening to music and the outdoors. Jamie enjoyed walking and riding his quad. However, the time he most enjoyed was the time he spent with his son, Jamie Jr.
Preceding him in death, were his father and grandparents, Bertha and Richard Hall.
Surviving are his mother, girlfriend, April Vanek; son, Jamie Jr.; sister, Krystal Ann Hall and her husband, Juan Vincete, and their children, Delilah, Adriane, Bella and Emily; brother, Charles and his children, Callie and Princeton; grandparents, Laura and Charles Ehrenberg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from Butler Chapel of Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums, and the Rev. Peter O'Rourke will preside.
Burial will take place in St. John's Lutheran and United Church of Christ Cemetery in St. John's.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the Butler Chapel.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 29, 2020