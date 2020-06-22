|
Jan Wilhelm Ernst Moos was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 4,1961. He died at the age of 59 on June 13 at his home in Drums.
He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in November 2019 and underwent chemotherapy in both the United States and Amsterdam.
Jan Moos was raised in the Amsterdam suburb of Purrmerend in a divorced household. His father was a referee of note for professional soccer. His mother raised Jan and his sister. Jan formed a band in 1976 named Robe di Treno. He was the lead guitarist and he would play guitar his entire life - at quite a high level. He loved music, especially the annual Musikfest in Bethlehem.
While playing in his band, Jan met a local girl, Astrid Holla, who would become the love of his life. Jan began living with her in 1980 (marrying in 1995) and they were together until her death in 2016.
Jan attended The Free University of Amsterdam from 1980 to 1988. He earned a MSC degree in organic chemistry. In January of 1989, he joined AkzoNobel Resins in Northeast Holland. He stayed with Akzo (largest paint and coatings corporation in the world) until 2012. He was a regional technical director thrice as well as a global technical director for a variety of business units. He eventually became the waterborne leader for the community of practice serving 65,000 employees. He was an expat in the United States and India. He was in charge of R&D on five continents and traveled the world.
Jan joined Henkel in Greenville, S.C., in 2012, becoming their waterborne adhesives technical director. He enjoyed Henkel, as it was different. He was hugely successful and promoted to corporate headquarters, but the travel demands and new living location were not to his liking.
Jan moved to Silberline Manufacturing Co. in Hometown in 2016 as global technical director. He retired in August 2019 and was happy to do so. In retirement he refocused on fitness, music, cooking international recipes (Dutch Oliebollen was a favorite), travel, cars and get-togethers with friends. He chose to remain living in the United State, the country he had lived on and off in since 1995, in Michigan, Illinois, South Carolina and Pennsylvania.
Jan became a baseball fan and, beginning in 2007, attended an annual trip with The Antler Group to a different baseball city. The 25 Antlers became his best friends and many traveled thousands of miles to see him in his final week. He had an easy going personality and a wry sense of humor. His creativity led him to design Antler tee shirts and Kkozies for each annual event. He was a big Yogi Berra fan and all the Yogiisms. All of the Antlers loved him and appreciated his unique view of the world.
Jan was a masterful player of the Dutch card game Jass. He won many tournaments while in university and played frequently with university friends during his final days in Holland in 2020.
Jan specified he be cremated. He planned a large life celebration and repast to be held in Schuylkill County when international travel is possible so that his European friends and associates may attend. He requested that past work colleagues be invited.
Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
Inquiries and comments may be made via email at [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 22, 2020