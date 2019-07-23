Services Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home 132 South Jardin Street Shenandoah , PA 17976-2225 (570) 462-0921 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Christ United Church of Christ 459 Main St. Conyngham , PA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ United Church of Christ 459 Main St. Conyngham , PA View Map Jane A. (Willard) Evans

1950 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Jane A. (Willard) Evans, 68, of Conyngham passed away on Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.



Born in William Penn, Shenandoah, on Dec. 25, 1950, she was a daughter of the late William and Kathryn (Fell) Willard.



Jane attended the William Penn Elementary School, the West Mahanoy Twp. Middle School, Shenandoah Heights and was a 1968 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.



She was a member of the Christ United Church of Christ, Conyngham. Jane enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, ancestry, crocheting, painting and woodworking.



Above all, her family was of most importance to her; she treasured their time spent together.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her dear parents, William and Kathryn "Kitty" Willard of William Penn, was her loving husband, Wayne Evans of Conyngham.



Surviving are her beloved son, Jason Kline and cherished granddaughter, Jacqueline, both of Frackville; two devoted sisters, Audrey Williams and her husband, Edward of Brandonville and Kathy Lindner and her husband, Jim of Phoenix, Ariz.; aunts, uncles, cousins, kind neighbors and many dear long-time friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Christ United Church of Christ, 459 Main St., Conyngham, with Pastor Sandy Murphy officiating.



Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Conyngham. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Christ United Church of Christ, 459 Main St., Conyngham, PA 18219 or the Conyngham Valley Public Library, 211 Main St., Conyngham, PA 18219.



Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

