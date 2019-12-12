|
|
Jane D. Shelby, 87, of Hazleton passed away Monday.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Susan Shelby.
Jane was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish.
Surviving are her son, Edward Shelby and wife, Carol; and brothers, John Shelby; Francis Shelby and wife, Elaine; Walter Shelby and wife, Patricia; and Joseph Shelby and wife, Anne Marie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Hazleton.
Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 12, 2019