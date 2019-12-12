Home

POWERED BY

Jane D. Shelby

Add a Memory
Jane D. Shelby Obituary
Jane D. Shelby, 87, of Hazleton passed away Monday.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Susan Shelby.

Jane was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish.

Surviving are her son, Edward Shelby and wife, Carol; and brothers, John Shelby; Francis Shelby and wife, Elaine; Walter Shelby and wife, Patricia; and Joseph Shelby and wife, Anne Marie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Hazleton.

Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -