Janet A. Kowalick of Hazleton died early Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Robert W. Sr. and Elenor (Yatko)Frederick.
Janet was a member of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton, and she was a member of the Mother's Club of the former Bishop Hafey High School.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph J. Kowalick, in 2000; and brother, Robert Frederick Jr., in 2015.
Surviving are her two grandsons, Bryan Kowalick and Cody Kowalick, both of Hazleton; son, Bryan Kowalick and wife, Jayne, Hazleton; one sister, Lois Ann Frasure and husband, Steve, Prescott Valley, Ariz.; one brother, Capt. John J. Fredrick, Haltom City, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N Wyoming St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish at the Church of St. Joseph, Sixth and Laurel streets, Hazleton.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing, which will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 20, 2020