Janet Emily Weeks, 83, passed away Wednesday.
Born in the Hazleton area, most of her years were spent in Millville married to her husband of 49 years, Barry Weeks. She enjoyed raising her two daughters, Debbie and Lisa, and cherished her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who were all the joy of her life. Janet will be remembered for her beautiful smile, wisdom and grace.
She enjoyed her work in the Columbia County Courthouse, where she served as the executive secretary to the Columbia County Commissioners. She worked with countless citizens, attorneys, and judges, and was loved by all.
Janet enjoyed the beach, shopping, her friends, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Barry and Janet traveled extensively, most recently settling in with numerous trips to their second home, St. John, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The family will celebrate her life at a memorial service Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main St., and a celebration of life party will follow at the home of Lisa and Doug Letteer in Millville.
There will be a private burial in Conyngham, where she will be laid to rest alongside her mother, Gertrude B. Wilbur.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her immediate family, Lisa and Doug Letteer; Todd, Caitlin and Finley Letteer; and Carrie Letteer, all of Millville, as well as Debbie and Richard Drzewiecki, Selinsgrove; Ryan Drzewiecki and Brandy Ringer, Pittsburgh; and Chad, Sarah and Jack Drzewiecki, Huntingdon, all of whom will miss her tremendously.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 26, 2019