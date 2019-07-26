Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Janet Emily Weeks

Add a Memory
Janet Emily Weeks Obituary
Janet Emily Weeks, 83, passed away Wednesday.

Born in the Hazleton area, most of her years were spent in Millville married to her husband of 49 years, Barry Weeks. She enjoyed raising her two daughters, Debbie and Lisa, and cherished her four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who were all the joy of her life. Janet will be remembered for her beautiful smile, wisdom and grace.

She enjoyed her work in the Columbia County Courthouse, where she served as the executive secretary to the Columbia County Commissioners. She worked with countless citizens, attorneys, and judges, and was loved by all.

Janet enjoyed the beach, shopping, her friends, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Barry and Janet traveled extensively, most recently settling in with numerous trips to their second home, St. John, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The family will celebrate her life at a memorial service Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. at the Millville Christian Church, 245 E. Main St., and a celebration of life party will follow at the home of Lisa and Doug Letteer in Millville.

There will be a private burial in Conyngham, where she will be laid to rest alongside her mother, Gertrude B. Wilbur.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her immediate family, Lisa and Doug Letteer; Todd, Caitlin and Finley Letteer; and Carrie Letteer, all of Millville, as well as Debbie and Richard Drzewiecki, Selinsgrove; Ryan Drzewiecki and Brandy Ringer, Pittsburgh; and Chad, Sarah and Jack Drzewiecki, Huntingdon, all of whom will miss her tremendously.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now