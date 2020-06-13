|
Janet Formica, 66, of Hazleton passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on June 4 after fighting a courageous, lengthy battle with cancer.
Her family is deeply saddened, and she will be greatly missed.
She was the beloved wife of 45 years to Dominic Formica. She was born in Tresckow. She was the daughter of the late Michael and AnnaLee Davidovich.
She worked at FranGlo manufacturing, Fabri-Kal and was currently self-employed as a graphic designer for the past 25 years.
She loved trips to the beach, swimming, going to concerts, watching the Eagles play, NASCAR, baking, cooking and serving Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and monthly meals for those in need at Community Bible Fellowship, Safe Harbor Lighthouse and Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, McAdoo.
Janet was a born again Christian and put her faith and trust in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She firmly believed John 3:16: For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life; and 2 Corinthians 5:8: to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
She was a loving, caring devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who provided love, wisdom and support to everyone in her life.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Dominic, are her son, Dominic, wife Jamie; and two granddaughters, Paige and Madison, Nescopeck. Janet is also survived by her brothers, Michael Davidovich and wife, Maryann, Tresckow; Larry Davidovich and wife, Denise, Tresckow; sisters, Carol Mraz and husband, Francis, Tresckow; Elaine Formica and husband, Anthony, Hazleton; Michele Klesh and husband, Michael, McAdoo; Pauleta Holloway, Hometown; Teresa Kasarda, Tresckow; and Diane Hess, Hometown; uncles, Vernon Jones, North Carolina; Dono Jones, North Carolina; Hershel Jones, North Carolina; Maurice H. Jones, North Carolina; aunts, Pauline King, North Carolina; Lula Mae Wright, North Carolina; Linda Frances Jones, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and some cousins living in Florida.
Due to current issues and restrictions of COVID-19, the family is not scheduling services for Janet at this time. They are planning a private memorial service of her life at a later date.
