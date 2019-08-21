|
Janet L. (Updegrove) Fetterman, 82, passed away Monday at Berwick Retirement Village II, where she was a guest for the past two years.
Born in Shamokin on Aug. 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Adam E. and Edith G. (Zimmerman) Updegrove. She was raised in Elysburg and graduated from Ralpho Twp. High School.
She later earned a certificate as a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Mount Carmel Nursing Center later, SCI Camp Hill, and retired from SCI Coal Twp.
Janet was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church. In her younger years, she was very involved with the Penns Woods Chapter of the Girl Scouts, where she acted as the neighborhood director.
She played the organ at Wilburton No. 1 and Wilburton No. 2 United Methodist Church, as well as Aristes United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping and boating. Traveling was an important part of her life and she loved taking cross country road trips and cruises.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, C. Allen Fetterman, in 2011; great-granddaughter, Ryanne Cara; and brothers, Robert Updegrove and David L. Updegrove.
She will be greatly missed by her loving daughters, Deborah L. Wyatt and husband, Frank, Mooresville, N.C.; Marie L. Johnson and husband, Larry; Marion, South Carolina; Rebecca Rossi and fiancé, Eric, Drums; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, starting at 11 a.m. at Knoebels Amusement Park, Elysburg (Pavilion S), where she met her husband Allen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with Chaplain Mike Delp of Commonwealth Hospice officiating. Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 21, 2019