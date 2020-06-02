|
|
Janet L. Stauffer, 87, a former resident of Ringtown, currently residing at the Shenandoah Manor Senior Living Community, passed away Monday due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Janet was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 8, 1932, a daughter of the late Bessie (Evans) and Archie Achey.
After graduating high school in Bethlehem, Janet married and began raising her family, while she assisted her husband of 57 years in the daily operations of Edward W. Stauffer Funeral Home, Ringtown, until their retirement.
Janet was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, where she was very active and was a member of the Dorcas Class. She was a member of the Ringtown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the former Ringtown Lioness Club.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Stauffer, in 2007; and by two sisters and two brothers, Georgine, Pauline, Leonard and Floyd.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki, wife of Dennis Hetherington, Lewisberry; and Melodee, wife of Robert Stravinsky, Ringtown.
Janet is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer (Troy) Hardy, Jaime (Jessica) Hetherington, Joshua (Heather) Hetherington, Robert (companion, Dorothy) Stravinsky, Jill Simons and Holly (Daniel) Bindie, and by 17 great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Janet will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Edward, during a private family service at St. John's Cemetery, Ringtown.
Memorial donations in her memory are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown, or , 100 N. 20th St., Suite 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is honored to serve Janet's family during their time of need.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 2, 2020