Janice M. Matrician

Janice M. Matrician, 52, of Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua, passed away Monday at home.



Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she is the daughter of Floyd and Geraldine (Carroll) Brothers, of Ben Titus Road, Tamaqua.



Janice was of the Baptist faith.



She was last employed as a registered nurse at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, Plains Twp..



Surviving are her daughters, Shaqkita Powell and husband, Floyd, of Plymouth; and Latia Nahf, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Alania, Sierra and Mya; sister, Melinda Wade, Bronx, N.Y.; and many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Her funeral will be held Monday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Pastor David Clarke will officiate the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.



A calling hour will be held Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

