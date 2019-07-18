Services McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home 249 Centre St Freeland , PA 18224 (570) 636-0540 Janice Sue Hochmiller Whitehead

Janice Sue Hochmiller Whitehead, 86, of Freeland, passed into the arms of her Lord on Tuesday after a brief hospitalization at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. After being a resident of Freeland for over 60 years, she had moved to The Laurels, Hazleton.



Born in Nesquehoning on Jan. 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Sue (Vodilla) Hochmiller.



Jan graduated as valedictorian of her class at the Nesquehoning High School and attended the Allentown Business College.



She worked at a bank in Nesquehoning before marrying her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert "Pal" Whitehead.



Moving to Freeland, she became the organist at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, and played her first service on Christmas Eve in 1963. Her career as an organist began at age 15, in several churches in Nesquehoning, sometimes playing for four different churches on a Sunday. Even as a mother of five, she was able to lead three choirs and played at two church services at St. Luke's each Sunday until changes reduced the service to one per week.



She received several commendations, one noting that due to Jan's dedication, able guidance, experience, and direction, St. Luke's enjoyed a fine music program that included a children's, junior, and adult choirs. Special pre-service music each Christmas and Easter brought meaningful spiritual accompaniment to services as well as to weddings and funerals.



She officially retired from St. Luke's in 2017, at the age of 84, but continued to play when needed. She taught new and favorite songs to the children at Sunday school until November of 2018. In 1975, she was the first accompanist to the Freeland Interfaith Choir.



Jan had also been a member of the Faith and Life Singers, performed organ recitals at Eckley Miner's Village during Pioneer Days, and more recently a member of the Freeland Crime Watch.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her cherished husband, Robert "Pal" Whitehead, who died in December of 2014; a grandson, Edward Eric Cordova; and a sister, Shirley Gulden.



She was the loving mother of five surviving children and their spouses, who will miss her greatly - sons, Kurt Whitehead, Hazleton; Keith Whitehead and wife, Tammy, North Richland Hills, Texas; daughters, Karen Prussock and husband, David, Freeland; Kim Kofira and husband, George, Scranton; and Kathy Michael and husband, Dale, York; grandchildren, who adored her, Jeffrey, Kevin and Mark Prussock; Kara Kofira; Bishop and Stephen Kofira; Adrienne Cordova; and Zach Whitehead; great-grandchildren, Noah, Mason, Cooper, Megan, Mirabel, Benjamin, Sebastian, Amaya, Anthony, Delano and Pierce; great-great-grandchild, Bentley; a brother, Dale Hochmiller, Mechanicsburg; and many nieces and nephews.



Jan loved being with people and enjoyed vacationing with family. Trips to the shore were cherished. Her greatest joy was being anywhere with Pal, whom she missed tremendously since his death. Life was full of fun and antics with him and they loved getting together with their families.



The Whitehead annual family reunion was a looked-forward-to event, which she attended just two weeks ago. Hosting and feeding family during hunting season brought her joy, and many relatives remember her culinary specialties.



Jan also loved flowers and gardening, crafts and music, music, music - in all forms - playing or listening to classical, religious, contemporary, barbershop, Broadway, and attending concerts whenever she was able. She passed on her love of music to so many individuals, especially her children, who are most grateful to her for that.



Jan was an excellent baker and cook. She worked many years along side Pal in Woodie's Luncheonette in Freeland, where her pies were "reserved" for regular customers before they left the oven. Her soups were delicious and she was always eager to try and exchange new recipes.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. from McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. Pastor Wayne Kaufman will conduct services at 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Freeland, followed by burial in Skyview Memorial Park Cemetery, Hometown.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 P.M.



Memorial donations, in Jan's name, may be made to St. Luke's Memorial or Endowment Funds, 627 Main St., Freeland, PA 18224 or a .

