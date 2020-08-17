Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Jayme Ann Yesenofski

Jayme Ann Yesenofski Obituary

Jayme Ann Yesenofski, 63, of Zion Grove, passed away Saturday morning at her home.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Ruth (Bell) Scarcella, Hazleton, and the late James "Jay" Scarcella.

She was a 1975 Hazleton High School graduate. She went to Cedar Crest College and Luzerne County Community College, where she received her degree in dental hygiene. She worked for several area dentists in her career.

She loved her internet friends and watching college football, especially Penn State. She also loved her German shorthaired pointers, Blitzen and Bruno.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 31 years, Bernard Yesenofski; brother, Richard Scarcella and his wife, Sandra, Leesport; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral services will be held privately.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be entered at www

.moranfuneralhome.com.


