|
Jean E. Berry, 91, formerly of Cherry Blossom Drive, Hazle Twp., died Thursday at The Lutheran Home, Topton, where she had been a guest for the past two years.
Born in Shamokin on Sept. 28, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Forrest and Marguerite (Paul) Schlegel and was a member of West Hazleton Trinity Lutheran Church.
In her early years, Jean was employed as a waitress and later worked as a trimmer and examiner in various Shamokin dress factories.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James H. Berry; son, Harry A. Cawthern Jr.; infant brother, George Schlegel; brother, Forrest Schlegel; and sister, Doris (Schlegel) Shurock.
Surviving are her daughter, Terri-Lynn Hilbert and her husband, Lamont, Kutztown; son, David Cawthern and his wife, Joann, Lansdale; grandsons, Jonathan Hilbert and his wife, Jacquele, Hamburg; James Cawthern and his wife, Laura, Georgia; Charles Cawthern and his wife, Sherry, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Christopher Cawthern, Oregon.
A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton. The Rev. Wayne Kaufman will preside and burial will follow in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798, or to The Lutheran Home, 1 S. Home Ave., Topton, PA 19562, are welcomed by the family.
Following current COVID-19 guidelines, everyone in attendance must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.