Jean E. Kott, 84, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Demko) Gombeda.



Prior to retiring, Jean worked at Value City in Hazleton. She was an avid reader and bingo player, enjoyed watching the Phillies and working on Wordfind puzzles. Jean was also an animal lover.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, John and Thomas Gombeda; a sister, Betty Gombeda; and her son-in-law, Frank Buchman Jr.



Surviving are her husband, Joseph R. Kott; daughters, Elizabeth Dorneman and husband, Daniel, West Lawn; Jacqueline Buchman, Zion Grove; and Sherry Onder and husband, Robert J., Beaver Meadows; a granddaughter, Holly Buchman; her beloved cat, Mallo; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by funeral services at Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in the St. John Byzantine Cemetery.



Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2019