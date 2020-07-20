Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Jean L. Turcer

Jean L. Turcer Obituary

Jean L. Turcer, 90, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Saturday at her daughter's residence in Dresher, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Hazleton daughter of the late John and Ann Matsko Tomushak. She was a member of Parish of Ss. Cyril & Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen L Turcer, in 2000.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Dulcey and her husband, Richard, Dresher; a sister, Louise Petrisko and her husband, Joseph, Nazareth; granddaughter, Kyra Dulcey; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. and are being held at the convenience of the family, with interment in Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers in Jean's memory to the would be appreciated by the family.


