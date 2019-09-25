Home

Jean Louise Cawley Corazza

Jean Louise Cawley Corazza Obituary
Jean Louise Cawley Corazza, 80, of Clarksburg, Md., passed away Monday at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, Md.

Born in Hazleton, Jean was the eldest daughter of the late Lester Henry and Emily Amelia Mumaw Cawley.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, August Joseph Corazza. They were married in Lattimer. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Cawley.

Mrs. Corazza is survived by five children, Susan Thibodeau and husband, Timothy; Robert Corazza and wife, Carolyn; Barbara Hegner; Ruth Coe and fiancé, Daniel Mintmier Jr.; and Jonathan Corazza; grandchildren, Barbara Shepard and husband, Edward; Matthew Thibodeau; Jessica Corazza; Ayana and Qwornell Coe; brothers, Jay Cawley and wife, Elaine; and Jerry Cawley; sisters, Joyce Acker and Janice Cawley; sister-in-law, Carol Cawley; and many nieces, nephews and several cousins.

Mrs. Corazza volunteered with the Montgomery County 4-H program, was a Maryland Chapter 4-H All Star and a life and honorary member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Center. She was a foster parent with the Montgomery County Department of Social Services for 16 years and volunteered with the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair and the Damascus Community Fair. She was a member of the Urbana Senior Center and Care Wear Volunteers.

Her favorite pastime was knitting and crocheting for charity with Care Wear Volunteers of Frederick, Md.

At the request of the family, services and interment will be private.

If desiered, memorial contributions may be made to Care Wear Volunteers Inc., www.carewear.org, or Casey House, www.montgomeryhospice.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019
