|
|
Jean M. Kakalecik, 72, formerly of Sheppton and a resident of Mountain Top, died Monday afternoon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late George and Alice (Sotack) Hindson. She was a member of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, Mountain Top.
Prior to retiring she was employed in the Human Resource Department of Truth Hardware.
She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Lynn Kakalecik.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Kakalecik; son, Clint Kakalecik and his wife, Amy, Mountain Top; daughter, Jasmine Kakalecik, Mountain Top; siblings, William Hindson, and his wife, Maryann, Freeland; Georgia Arnold-Stephan, and her husband, Lee, Sarasota, Fla; Beverly Hindson, Royersford; four grandchildren, Jeremy Buzak and Cole, Taryn and Liam Kakalecik; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Sheppton. Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019