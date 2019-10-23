Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Jean M. Kakalecik

Add a Memory
Jean M. Kakalecik Obituary
Jean M. Kakalecik, 72, formerly of Sheppton and a resident of Mountain Top, died Monday afternoon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital.

She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late George and Alice (Sotack) Hindson. She was a member of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, Mountain Top.

Prior to retiring she was employed in the Human Resource Department of Truth Hardware.

She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her daughter, Lynn Kakalecik.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Kakalecik; son, Clint Kakalecik and his wife, Amy, Mountain Top; daughter, Jasmine Kakalecik, Mountain Top; siblings, William Hindson, and his wife, Maryann, Freeland; Georgia Arnold-Stephan, and her husband, Lee, Sarasota, Fla; Beverly Hindson, Royersford; four grandchildren, Jeremy Buzak and Cole, Taryn and Liam Kakalecik; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Friday at 9:15 a.m. from the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Sheppton. Friends and relatives may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now