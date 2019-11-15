Home

Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
View Map

Jean M. Keller, 67, of Brandonville, passed away Sunday.

She was born in Shenandoah on Jan. 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Hazel (Zimmerman) and James Keller.

Jeanie was a well known local beautician, owning and operating her beauty shop in Brandonville for many years until retiring.

A funeral service will be held at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, today at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing today from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Jeanie will be laid to rest alongside her family at the Brandonville Union Cemetery following the funeral service.

To leave a condolence, or for more information and directions, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 15, 2019
