Jean M. Keller, 67, of Brandonville, passed away Sunday.
She was born in Shenandoah on Jan. 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Hazel (Zimmerman) and James Keller.
Jeanie was a well known local beautician, owning and operating her beauty shop in Brandonville for many years until retiring.
A funeral service will be held at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, today at 11 a.m., with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing today from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Jeanie will be laid to rest alongside her family at the Brandonville Union Cemetery following the funeral service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 15, 2019