Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Jean M. Melito

Jean M. Melito Obituary

Jean M. Melito, 81, of Conyngham passed away Thursday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late James Sr. and Sophia (Hiznay) Skurkey and was a member of St. John Bosco Church, Conyngham.

She retired as a secretary for Barrett Haentjens, Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother, Joseph Skurkey; and sisters, Theresa Skurkey and Ruth Smithson.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Robert Melito; daughters, Lisa Nesler and her husband, Jeff, Drums; and Lori Vottero and her husband, Scott, Annville; sister, Marie Skurkey, Hazleton; brother, James Skurkey, Hazleton; sister-in-law, Louise Skurkey, Conyngham; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral was held privately with a burial in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, Hazleton, was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.


