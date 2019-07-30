|
Jean M. Ragazzi, 92, of Hazleton, passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Fellin) Rossi.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Cornelius Ragazzi, in 1978; brother, Richard Rossi; and sister, Irene Hussey.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 30, 2019