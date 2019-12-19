|
Jean S. Thrash, 94, formerly of Drums, passed away Tuesday morning at her home in Bethlehem.
Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Melinda (Parsons) Schofield.
She was a former member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton, and is a member of Bethany United Church of Christ, Bethlehem.
She was a 1943 graduate of Hazleton High School and worked for the telephone company for many years.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James W. Thrash, in 1998; sister, Gladys Floyd; and brother, William Schofield.
Surviving are her son, Brad Thrash and his partner, Nancy Roberts, Jersey Shore; daughter, Leslie Thrash, with whom she resided; grandchildren, James Thrash and Victoria Thrash; Samantha Wesley; and Ashlee Gerardi; brother, Albert J. Schofield and his wife, Eleanor, White Haven; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Pastor Linda Wisser officiating.
Burial will be in Drums Community Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday in the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethany United Church of Christ, 600 W. Market St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 19, 2019