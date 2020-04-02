|
Jeanette Mummey, 89, of Zion Grove passed away Tuesday.
Jeanette was born in Weston on Nov. 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Rose (Skoff) and Rueben McGlynn.
She attended the former Rock Glen High School and worked as a seamstress in the former dress factory in Weston.
Jeannette was a hard-working woman, who helped alongside her husband on their family farm.
She was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Grove.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William McGlynn.
She is survived by her husband of more than 70 years, Allen Mummey, Zion Grove; and by their sons, Dennis Mummey and his wife, Kendra, Zion Grove; Vern Mummey and his friend, Julia Wincek, Ashley; and Scott Mummey and his wife, Karen, White Haven.
A brother, Philip McGlynn and his wife, Jeanie, Lake Wallenpaupack, survives; as do her three grandsons, Dennis Joseph Mummey, Robert Mummey and Kyle Mummey. Nieces and nephews also survive.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, private services for Jeanette's immediate family, followed by burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, will be provided by Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown.
Online condolences may be left at www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 2, 2020