|
|
Jeanne (Yamulla) Chirico of Hazleton passed away Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late of Joseph and Louise (Miga) Yamulla and was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.
She graduated from Kutztown University and was a retired teacher from the Hazleton School District.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Carmen Chirico; brothers, Dr. Stanley, Joseph, John, Anthony and Walter Yamulla; and sisters, Helen Screchock and Irene Domin.
Surviving are her son, Thomas Chirico and his wife, Elizabeth; and grandchildren, T.J. and Amy.
Her funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020