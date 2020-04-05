Home

Jeanne (Yamulla) Chirico

Jeanne (Yamulla) Chirico Obituary
Jeanne (Yamulla) Chirico of Hazleton passed away Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late of Joseph and Louise (Miga) Yamulla and was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.

She graduated from Kutztown University and was a retired teacher from the Hazleton School District.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Carmen Chirico; brothers, Dr. Stanley, Joseph, John, Anthony and Walter Yamulla; and sisters, Helen Screchock and Irene Domin.

Surviving are her son, Thomas Chirico and his wife, Elizabeth; and grandchildren, T.J. and Amy.

Her funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020
