Jeffrey J. Dolinsky, son, father, pop and brother, of Maple Lane, Weatherly, passed away at home Tuesday at the age of 56.
He was born Thursday, Aug. 29, 1963, in Hazleton.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine B. (Searfoss) Dolinsky; daughters, Heather L. Slater, wife of Robert, Tunkhannock; Bonnie L. George, wife of Dean, Palmerton; Amber R. Dolinsky and her fiancé, Victor S. Strouse, Weatherly; sons, Kyle F. Dolinsky and his wife, Nicole, LaPlata, Md.; Devon F. Dolinsky, Weatherly; grandchildren, Kate, Luke, Kayla, Jace, Owen and Bryce; sisters, Annette R. Dammeyer, wife of John, White Haven; Kathy L. Coombs, wife of Clinton, Weatherly; brothers, Joseph J. Dolinsky, Weatherly; William J. Dolinsky and his wife, Patricia, White Haven; and Ronald Dolinsky and his wife, Sharon, Weatherly. Many nieces and nephews also survive Jeff.
Jeffrey was predeceased by his father, Edward J. Dolinsky; his aunt and uncle, who helped raise him, Margaret and Francis Dolinsky; brothers, Mark S. Dolinsky and Edward J. Dolinsky.
A 1981 graduate of Weatherly Area High School, Jeff was partners with his son, Devon, in the operation of Buck Mountain Landscape and Supply of Weatherly.
An avid outdoorsman, Jeff enjoyed riding his quad. He will be missed by many.
Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570 427-4231.
In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold private services with interment in St. John's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Freeland.
Memorials in Jeff's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 15, 2020