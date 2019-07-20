Services Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc 669 W Butler Dr Drums , PA 18222 (570) 788-0977 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Holy Rosary R.C. Church Jeffrey Kenneth Joseph Evans

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Jeffrey Kenneth Joseph Evans, 48, of Hazle Twp., passed away July 13 in Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill at work on Wednesday.



Born in Hazleton on May 13, 1971, he was the son of Kenneth and Theresa (Callavini) Evans, Hazle Twp., where he had spent most of his life.



Jeffrey graduated from West Hazleton High School Class of 1990, where he had consistently made the honor roll throughout his high school career.



He worked as an electrician alongside his father at Evans Electric, and had many friends at work and outside of work.



He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton. He participated in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and karate during his youth.



Jeffrey enjoyed swimming, playing basketball, collecting movies, and music. He loved his laptop computer.



He was preceded in death, by maternal grandparents, Joseph and Elizabeth Callavini, and paternal grandparents, Clarence and Alice Evans.



Surviving in addition to his parents are a sister, Jacqueline Marie Evans and adopted sister, Anita Reber, Conyngham; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Lizzy.



Jeffrey loved life and was loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His parents and sisters loved him more than anyone will ever know.



His funeral will be held Tuesday with a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary R.C. Church, 240 S. Poplar St., Hazleton. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 9 a.m. to time of the Mass.



Interment will take place privately. Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.



